Remembering Dr. Stephen Hawking, 1942-2018

The Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge for 30 years, Dr. Hawking was born in 1942 at Oxford to escape the "blitz" in wartime London, then moved back and grew up there, enjoying horseback riding and coxing a rowing team until his ALS began rapid onset in college. Early diagnoses predicted only 2 or 3 years to live. He later became completely paralyzed, requiring the trademark voice synthesizer that allowed him to speak. The technology evolved over the years, but he retained the original, familiar voice.

At his 65th birthday in 2007, Dr. Hawking announced plans to fly weightless on a Virgin Atlantic high-altitude plane three months later, and he did so, a first for a quadriplegic. The weightless event allowed his paralyzed body to move for the first time in 40 years. He remained at Cambridge as director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology and counted the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009 among many medals and awards he collected from around the world. Dr. Hawking also appeared on The Simpsons, Futurama and on The Big Bang Theory, and was the subject of a telemovie, Hawking, in which he was portrayed by future Star Trek Into Darkness star Benedict Cumberbatch, and the award-winning feature film, The Theory of Everything.

His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim released a statement today that read, "We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today. He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years… He once said, ‘It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

RememberingHawking, TNG Executive Producer, Rick Berman, shared a memorable behind-the-scenes photo on Twitter: