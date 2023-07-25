Remembering Douglas Grindstaff, 1931-2018

Over the course of more than half a century, Grindstaff amassed 50-plus film and television credits. Among them were Mission: Impossible, The Brady Bunch, Cross Creek, Max Headroom, Dallas, and Knot’s Landing. He also served in combat as an army sergeant in during the Korean Conflict

“It’s difficult to overestimate the importance of Doug Grindstaff and his colleagues to the world of Star Trek,” Mike Okuda told StarTrek.com. “Grindstaff was among the first to use imaginative sound effects to create virtual environments, not only for each area of the Enterprise, but for the alien planets visited by Kirk and company.”

“Whenever I hear those multifarious hums and beeps of the Enterprise bridge,” Denise Okuda commented to StarTrek.com, “I’m instantly immersed in the world of the 23rd century, thanks to the genius of Doug Grindstaff.”

Grindstaff is survived by his wife Marcia, his children Marla Martinson, Chuck Grindstaff and Dan Grindstaff, Marcia’s children Dean Slawson, Felicia Grady and Eli Slawson, and a combined total of 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren (with more on the way).

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Grindstaff’s family, friends, colleagues and fans.