Remembering Dad... by Adam Nimoy

It’s been two years since Dad passed and, in remembering him, my first thought is how lucky I am to have had a close relationship with him the last years of his life. He was very focused on our family those later years, and one of the things I miss most is our conversations about what was happening in our lives and what was going on in the world. It was always very satisfying to tell him something that made him laugh or that he found hard to believe, and at those times he would always say, “Are you serious?!,” or “Wow!” After all that Dad had seen and done, I just loved telling him something that he’d find amusing or unbelievable.