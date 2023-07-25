Remembering Comic Book Legend Len Wein, 1948-2017

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of comic-book industry legend Len Wein, who co-created the characters Wolverine and Swamp Thing, wrote or edited for DC Comics and Marvel Comics for many years, and, in 1971, penned eight issues of Gold Key's Star Trek comic-book adventures, among them The Legacy of Lazarus, The Brain Shockers, The Enterprise Mutiny and Day of the Inquisitors. Later, between 1986 and 1987, Wein wrote several installments of DC's Star Trek comics, including Maggie's World (with Tony Isabella), The Apocalypse Scenario!, and Mudd's Magic! Wein, who was 69 years old, died yesterday.

Beyond his prolific output as a comic-book writer, Wein penned episodes of such animated series as Spider-Man, X-Men, Marvel Super Hero Squad and Batman: The Animated Series. He also made a cameo appearance in X-Men: Days of Future Past and was inducted to the Will Eisner Comic Book Fall of Fame in 2008.

Upon his passing, IDW Publishing editor Sarah Gaydos posted the following on Twitter: