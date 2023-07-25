Published Sep 28, 2015
Remembering Catherine E. Coulson, 1943-2015
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Catherine E. Coulson, who died of cancer yesterday, September 28, at the age of 71. Coulson was a veteran camera assistant and actress. Her credits as a camera assistant included The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, Modern Romance and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and she acted in such projects as Femme Fatale, Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, Psych, Redwood Highway and Portlandia, as well as the plays August, Osage County, Hamlet and The Threepenny Opera.
She was, however, best known for her frequent collaborations and long friendship with writer-director David Lynch, and she played the mysterious character The Log Lady in Twin Peaks and Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. At the time of her death, Coulson was set to reprise her role as The Log Lady in Lynch's upcoming Twin Peaks revival for Showtime.
Coulson, who lived in Oregon, leaves behind her husband, Marc Sirinsky and a daughter with him. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Coulson's family, friends, colleagues and fans.
---
