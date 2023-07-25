Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 17, 2012

    Remembering Biff Elliot, 1923-2012

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Biff Elliot, who died on August 15 at the age of 89. Elliot guest-starred in the TOS episode “The Devil in the Dark,” playing Schmitter, a miner at the Janus VI colony who died when the mother Horta went on a rampage. A veteran character actor, Elliot’s credits also included the 1953 film I, the Jury, in which he starred as Mike Hammer, as well as Perry Mason, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Dick Van Dyke Show, Mission: Impossible, Cannon, Planet of the Apes, Falcon Crest and CHiPs, as well as the Jack Lemmon films Kotch, The Front Page, Save the Tiger and That’s Life!

    Our condolences to Elliot’s family, friends and fans.

