Remembering Arlene Martel, 1936-2014

Talking to StarTrek.com in 2010, Martel spoke fondly of her brief but important visit to the Star Trek universe and noted the enduring popularity of "Amok Time," which remains a fan favorite. "It does hold up," she said. "If it didn’t, they wouldn’t re-run it as much as they do. I just saw it a couple of weeks ago. It’s re-run almost more than any other episode, and it seems to be so popular because of the mating issue. To see a Vulcan in the heat of his sexuality is a very interesting thing. It’s interesting to see anyone in that situation, if the story is good, but to see someone who’s usually so repressed going through it, I think that captured people’s imaginations. I think that’s the fascination about it. And then to see how this woman deals with that, and the decisions and choices she makes."