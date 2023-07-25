Remembering Actor & Stuntman Eddie Hice

StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Eddie Hice, a veteran stuntman and stunt coordinator whose many credits included two episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Hice died on March 12, succumbing to a long illness at the age of 85.

Hice appeared in the TOS hours "Day of the Dove" and "Wink of an Eye," playing security officers in both. He portrayed one of the patients at Mercy Hospital in The Voyage Home. Freddie Hice, his son, performed stunts in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

Over the course of his career, which spanned six decades, Hice worked on such films and television shows as Bonanza, Bonnie and Clyde, Get Smart, M*A*S*H, Battle for the Planet of the Apes, S.W.A.T., Escape from New York, The Beastmaster, Repo Man, Amazon Women on the Moon, A View to a Kill, They Live, Glory, RoboCop 2, Out to Sea, Big Momma's House, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and Georgia Rule.

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Hice's family, friends and colleagues.