Published Mar 11, 2018
Remembering 14-Time Trek Director Robert Scheerer, 1928-2018
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the passing of Robert Scheerer, an Emmy Award-winning director who counted among his many credits multiple episodes of Star Trek, including 11 hours of The Next Generation, one installment of Deep Space Nine, and a pair of Voyager segments. According to Deadline, Scheerer -- who also danced and acted in his prolific career -- died of natural causes on March 3 at the age of 89.
Scheerer's TNG episodes included "The Measure of a Man," "Legacy," "True-Q" and "Chain of Command, Part 1." He visited DS9 to direct "Shadowplay," and Voyager to call the shots on "State of Flux" and "Rise." Actually, "Rise" capped Scheerer's work as a director whose film and TV output included The Danny Kaye Show, the live Barbra Streisand special A Happening in Central Park, Gilligan's Island, The World's Greatest Athlete, How to Beat the High Cost of Living, Fame, The Love Boat, Dynasty and Matlock.
"I love to work with a script and an actor," Scheerer told Star Trek: The Next Generation -- The Official Magazine in a 1992 interview. "On The Next Generation, the actors work hard, try things and are pleasant. The crew is hard-working and fun; we have a lot of laughs and they can really get down to work when they need to. That's what makes it a pleasure to do. Sure, it's nice to get paid, but it's not just a job."
According to Deadline, Scheerer is survived by his wife, Denise Scheerer, two children with his first wife, Nina, Amanda Scheerer and Evan Scheerer; as well as stepdaughter Angel Pennington; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Scheerer's family, friends and colleagues.