Remembering 14-Time Trek Director Robert Scheerer, 1928-2018

"I love to work with a script and an actor," Scheerer told Star Trek: The Next Generation -- The Official Magazine in a 1992 interview. "On The Next Generation, the actors work hard, try things and are pleasant. The crew is hard-working and fun; we have a lot of laughs and they can really get down to work when they need to. That's what makes it a pleasure to do. Sure, it's nice to get paid, but it's not just a job."

According to Deadline, Scheerer is survived by his wife, Denise Scheerer, two children with his first wife, Nina, Amanda Scheerer and Evan Scheerer; as well as stepdaughter Angel Pennington; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Scheerer's family, friends and colleagues.