Relive TNG Pinball With Pinball Arcade Mobile Game

Raise your hand if you loved the awesome wide-body Star Trek: The Next Generation pinball machine, introduced in 1993 by Williams. Physical pinball machines are mostly a thing of the past and the TNG pinball machine is, in fact, a very valuable collector’s item these days. Now, however, thanks to Pinball Arcade by FarSight Studios, fans can experience anew every flipper, bumper, TNG sound effect and display pixel from the TNG pinball machine in the iOS and Android platforms.