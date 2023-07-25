Published Jan 6, 2013
Relive TNG Pinball With Pinball Arcade Mobile Game
Raise your hand if you loved the awesome wide-body Star Trek: The Next Generation pinball machine, introduced in 1993 by Williams. Physical pinball machines are mostly a thing of the past and the TNG pinball machine is, in fact, a very valuable collector’s item these days. Now, however, thanks to Pinball Arcade by FarSight Studios, fans can experience anew every flipper, bumper, TNG sound effect and display pixel from the TNG pinball machine in the iOS and Android platforms.
Pinball Arcade, which was voted Best Mobile Game of 2012 by the videogame review show X-Play, features a variety of classic pinball games given new life, with monthly updates introducing additional games. Star Trek: The Next Generation is now available and, as noted, is available for iOS and Android. For more details, click HERE to visit the Pinball Arcade site and HERE to visit the Pinball Arcade Facebook page.