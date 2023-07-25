Reliant (Repaint) for Attack Wave 30

EMERGENCY TRANSMISSION: Khan has escaped Ceti Alpha V and has taken control of the U.S.S. Reliant.

This May, WizKids/NECA will release Star Trek: Attack Wing Wave 30 U.S.S. Reliant (Repaint).

The U.S.S. Reliant is a Miranda Class starship devoted to science and scouting missions. As such, it has a primary weapon value of 2, with 2 agility, 3 hull, and 3 shields. At Range 1, the U.S.S. Reliant becomes more potent by adding an additional +1 attack die.

Players will no doubt remember the U.S.S. Reliant from the movie Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan. In this Expansion Pack, Khan Singh is the Captain of the U.S.S. Reliant after taking over the ship following his escape from Ceti Alpha V. Khan Singh is as powerful as he is dangerous. With a Captain Skill of 8, there are few Captains more skilled than Khan. Khan gets his revenge through his special ability that allows him to convert Battle Stations results to Critical Hits instead of hits. You can add in a weapon that ignores shields like the Phased Polaron Beam (2nd Division Battle Cruiser or 4th Division Battleship Expansion Pack) to further cripple your enemies.

Unwilling to go down without a fight, Khan’s final trick comes in the form of an Elite Talent, I Stab at Thee. If your ship was just destroyed, roll 3 attack dice and inflict the resulting damage on all ships within Range 1 of your ship. These ships do not roll defense dice against this damage. Crafty players have found ways to exploit this powerful card by combining it with Cheat Death (U.S.S. Enterprise Expansion) to blow up any ships within range again and again until nothing else is left. Khan himself would be proud!

Are Auxiliary Power Tokens giving you trouble? Pavel Chekov is the answer to all your problems. Chekov’s ability allows you to remove 1 Auxiliary Power Token after performing a white maneuver. If you plan to stress your ship, Pavel Chekov is the man to have on board. Just watch out for Ceti Eels.

Even if you already own the U.S.S. Reliant, you are going to want to purchase the new repaint for both its dynamic new paint job as well as the powerful upgrades it contains.

