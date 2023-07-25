Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Nov 28, 2011

    Release Date Set for Next Star Trek Film

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    All systems are go for the next Star Trek feature. StarTrek.com can now confirm that production will begin early next year on the 3-D adventure, which Paramount Pictures will release on May 17, 2013. As has previously been reported, J.J. Abrams will once again settle into the director's chair for the follow-up to Star Trek (2009).

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for official updates about all aspects of the next Star Trek movie, including casting.

    So, now that we have a release date, who do YOU think will be the villain? And where will the film take place?

