Reflections from the Star Trek Command Training Program - Sarah Chang Tadayon

I still don’t believe I got picked.

It was April. Nancy Robinson, Director of Education Programs at the Television Academy Foundation, called to tell me I got picked to be in the Star Trek Command Training Program. I screamed into the phone like a teenager who just won concert tickets. “You’re my first screamer of the day,” she said.

For a little context, I’m that kid that never gets picked. From over a decade of acting auditions going all the way back to being excluded on the elementary school playground, I was always on the outside looking in, always feeling unwanted, always feeling like I don’t deserve to take up space. And finally getting picked for the internship of a lifetime doesn’t change that belief- that I don’t belong. That stays with you, and becomes part of who you are.

Why am I like this? For so many reasons, and I’m sure my therapist could offer a better opinion than I could here. Partially it stems from being a half Chinese, half Iranian, first generation American. I think Spock would understand, even if he doesn’t show it. B’Elanna Torres would probably know what I mean. Maybe even Deanna Troi, although she seems to have her sh*t together. We’re those folks, the ones who are mixed, caught between two worlds, and have two polarizing sides fighting for dominance. We don’t belong, not even among our ancestors. Having to prove my Chinese or Persian identity to folks of my own ethnicity has made me feel like an imposter my whole life, including this moment.

The last eight weeks seem like a fever dream. Did I really have one on one meetings with showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman, Mike McMahan, Michelle Paradise, and Henry Alonso Myers? Did I really talk about television writing with Jane Maggs, Kirsten Beyer, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Sean Tretta, Jen Muro, and Dr. Erin Macdonald?

Did I actually have deep conversations about diversity and inclusion with Olatunde Osunsanmi and Neville Page? Did I really bond with Ari Friedman, Monica Shapiro, and Avi Bello? Did I get to sit in writers’ rooms and be in the “room where it happens?”

That day that I was having a chat with Trevor Roth, C.O.O. of Roddenberry Entertainment, did Rod Roddenberry really pop in for a surprise zoom visit? Did I really get to go to the Lower Decks Season 2 Premiere?