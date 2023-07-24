Reflections From the Star Trek Command Training Program - Mikayla Gingrey

I’ve been a fan of Star Trek ever since I was a kid because of how it transports you to new worlds, teaches a shared humanity, and introduces diverse experiences for the purpose of making social commentary. As an emerging Black creative who is passionate about science-fiction and driven to tell stories that lead to social change, the Star Trek Command Training Program resonated with who I am and who I strive to be as a writer-producer. The internship provided the unique opportunity to network with industry professionals in the Star Trek Universe. During each conversation, I would be asked what my favorite Star Trek series was without hesitation I would say The Original Series. People were shocked. Most expected my answer to be The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or the newer series like Discovery or Picard. Maybe they thought I was far too young to be so invested in a show that first aired in 1966. However, I believe that speaks to the legacy of Star Trek. This is why I was so honored to be selected for this internship, because it gave me the opportunity to be a part of the legacy that continues to inspire future generations to hope for, and move toward, a brighter tomorrow.

This internship provided a 360-degree view of the Star Trek Universe. I had the privilege of meeting with esteemed creatives from all corners of the Star Trek Universe including writers, showrunners, producers, directors, costume designers, art designers, key gaffers… the list goes on. Getting to learn from each person that I had the pleasure of speaking with was truly a gift - especially at the beginning of my career. My knowledge increased exponentially as I was exposed to the technicalities, skills and logistics of what it really takes to bring the Star Trek Universe to life from the page to production to the screen. As an MFA candidate in the Writing and Producing for Television program at Loyola Marymount University, this internship amplified my belief that to be a successful writer-producer it is necessary to have a thorough understanding of production. Learning from the physical production team provided the exposure and edge that contributed to me becoming the stronger and dynamic writer that I am today.

My most memorable experience from the internship was my participation in the Star Trek: Prodigy writer’s room. Having the opportunity to witness the leadership, the creativity, and the vision of Kevin and Dan Hageman was incredible. I will forever be thankful to the writers of Prodigy for allowing me to share space with them and for introducing me to my first professional writer’s room. The Hagemans, along with the truly talented writers Aaron Waltke, Diandra Pendleton-Thompson, Jennifer Muró, Erin McNamara, Keith Sweet II, and writer’s assistant Alex Hanson, created an environment in which they welcomed my thoughts and pitches into the room. That still gets me: I pitched in a professional writer’s room! My experience here reaffirmed that the writer’s room is where I am meant to be and I leave this internship reinvigorated to dive into this industry as a writer who is willing to go forth boldly and tell stories that inspire and empower the next generation of Star Trek fans.