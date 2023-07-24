Reflections from the Star Trek Command Training Program - Jordan Young

When I got the phone call that I had been selected for the Star Trek Command Training Program, I was so excited I started jumping around my college dorm room. I could not believe I had been selected. I had applied through the Television Academy Foundation at the mention of one of my professors and thought it didn’t hurt to try. Now, about six months later, I am just as excited as I was then. Interning this summer with the Television Academy Foundation and Star Trek has truly made it the best summer of my life and I am so grateful to have met so many amazing people in the Star Trek family.

My dad was a big fan of Star Trek when he was growing up and we had many conversations about the show’s importance, conversations that I’m not sure I fully understood until joining the Command Training Program. It’s a show that so many people around the world are passionate about, and I think that’s because it’s a series dedicated to telling universal stories, humanitarian stories, and stories that unite folks from wherever they may be in life.

Being able to listen and learn from others who also had parents introduce them to the series and the influence it has had on their life — to the point where they now are working on Star Trek — was amazing to see. It was an honor to be able to talk with and ask questions of so many influential people working in the Star Trek world and to be able to sit in on some production meetings and writers rooms as well. It has made me that much more excited about working in the television industry post-graduation and reaffirmed a lot of what I thought I already wanted to do. It has also opened my eyes to different aspects of storytelling that I am also interested in. And it was folks all across different aspects of production. Whether it was costuming, VFX, music, writing, etc. people are so passionate about the stories that they are able to tell through Star Trek and seeing that passion made me even more excited for life after graduation.

As a senior in college this year, I have been anxiously awaiting graduation and what might come after. Speaking to creatives who are doing something they love and making what I believe to be a tangible difference in their storytelling was so helpful in calming post-graduate anxieties and reinvigorating my own passion for storytelling- specifically telling stories I think are important to share.