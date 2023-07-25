Redshirts, Keenser And Mirror Trek Coming Wednesday

IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, publish Star Trek, Vol. 4, a trade paperback collecting several adventures building to the May 17 release of Star Trek Into Darkness. The stories include an exploration of life through a redshirt’s eyes, a re-imagining of the TOS Mirror Universe saga and an installment depicting how Scotty and his sidekick Keenser first met. Mike Johnson penned the tales, while Stephen Molnar rendered the art and Tim Bradstreet gets cover credit. Vol. 4 is overseen by Roberto Orci, runs 104 pages and will sell for $17.99.