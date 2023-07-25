Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Mar 11, 2013

    Redshirts, Keenser And Mirror Trek Coming Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will, on Wednesday, publish Star Trek, Vol. 4, a trade paperback collecting several adventures building to the May 17 release of Star Trek Into Darkness. The stories include an exploration of life through a redshirt’s eyes, a re-imagining of the TOS Mirror Universe saga and an installment depicting how Scotty and his sidekick Keenser first met. Mike Johnson penned the tales, while Stephen Molnar rendered the art and Tim Bradstreet gets cover credit. Vol. 4 is overseen by Roberto Orci, runs 104 pages and will sell for $17.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

