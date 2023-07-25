Red Sox Set Sept. 22 for Star Trek Night at Fenway

The Boston Red Sox want Star Trek fans to live long and prosper -- and they can on September 22, when the BoSox celebrate Star Trek Night at Fenway Park. The Star Trek Night ticket package includes a Red Sox game ticket and a limited-edition Red Sox Star Trek foam finger. Fans are invited to the Bud Deck Bar from 6 to 6:40 for pre-game Star Trek triva and also to take pictures in the official Captain's Chair. The Sox will battle the Tampa Rays at 7:10 p.m.

Joining the fun will be the Framingham-based company Disruptor Beam, which will preview Star Trek Timelines, the upcoming mobile and web game. There will be iPad kiosks on the Bud Deck with which to experience Timelines.Tickets are available online at: redsox.com/startrek

---

