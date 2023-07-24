Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - Time Amok

Gwyn mentions the storm might mess with the ship’s gravity, which raises a red flag for Jankom Pog — gravity is the only thing that’s keeping the protodrive stable. Hologram Janeway tries to help him and affirms her commitment to her crew — Starfleet or not, these are her people now. A strange ripple occurs, but before Janeway has time to get to the bottom of what’s going on, Jankom Pog realizes there’s a core breach in progress and he has 10 minutes to fix it. But just a few seconds later, the ship explodes.

Hologram Janeway reappears and finds Rok-Tahk in the mess hall. It turns out that there’s a time anomaly affecting the ship. Each member of the crew seems to be in their own time phase, unable to interact with the others. Hologram Janeway can travel across them, though, because of her programming. She discovers that time is moving differently in each of these phases — the ship blew up so quickly because Jankom was moving fast, but Rok’s is much, much slower.

However, Rok doesn’t want to be responsible for fixing the ship. The responsibility is too much — her friends have already been trying to force her into the position of security officer (one she doesn’t want) and she isn’t ready to save the ship. She deactivates Hologram Janeway, and Janeway jumps to the next person’s time phase — Zero’s.

Unfortunately, Zero’s time is moving almost as fast as Jankom’s. There isn’t enough time to do what needs to be done to save the Protostar. Instead, they create a schematic for the warp matrix that needs to be built to save the ship — Zero can’t do it alone, but Janeway can help the next crew member try and finish the work they started.