RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Supernova, Part 1

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Episode 19 of Star Trek: Prodigy "Supernova, Part 1."

The penultimate episode of Star Trek: Prodigy’s first season, “Supernova, Part 1” begins with Vice Admiral Janeway arguing with her guard, informing them of the devastating weapon aboard the Protostar. If she isn’t able to warn Starfleet, then the entire fleet could be destroyed.

Dal informs the Protostar crew that, unfortunately, he may have tarnished Janeway’s reputation, and it’s unclear if she’ll be able to help. Aboard the Dauntless, Commander Tysess and Ensign Asencia are explaining the situation to an irritated Admiral Jellico. He approves Asencia’s plan to send a boarding party onto the Protostar.