Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - "Starstruck"

When Hologram Janeway introduces the crew to the principles of the Federation, each and every one of them are in awe. The idea of this kind of collective working towards something better is incredibly inspiring; it’s clear they haven’t really heard of anything like it before. But when Hologram Janeway asks if she should help the group plot a course back toward Federation space, Dal responds with, “No!” which surprises the rest of the crew.

Dal’s hesitance is completely understandable when you think about his history. He doesn’t trust easily and feels like the Federation is too good to be true. He worries that asking “the holo-nanny” for help is akin to handing the reins of the ship over; after all, he has no reason to think she’s telling the truth. “People in authority lie,” he says to them, and points out that the Protostar is a stolen ship. Why would the Federation offer aid? Instead, Dal tells Hologram Janeway to plot a course in the opposite direction of the Federation.

The rest of the crew doesn’t necessarily agree with Dal’s distrust; Zero even points out that the Federation might be able to help protect them from The Diviner. But the fact that they listen to Dal makes it clear that (joking aside) he really is the leader of this group and the captain of the ship.

Now that they’ve dealt with the ship’s course, it’s time to attend to other matters: discovering the ins and outs of the Protostar. The crew finds a place to sleep — Dal even finds the captain’s quarters. They see the ship is equipped with a food replicator (though Rok-Tahk orders the same “nutri-goop” they got at the mines because it’s the only food she’s ever had).