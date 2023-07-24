RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Mindwalk

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Episode 18 of Star Trek: Prodigy "Mindwalk."

Things don’t look good at the beginning of the latest episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, “Mindwalk.” The Protostar is on course for Federation space, thanks to Hologram Janeway’s mutinous secret algorithm. There’s nothing the crew can do to change that; the Living Construct has taken over the ship.

Hologram Janeway is clearly distraught by her betrayal of the crew and decides to take herself offline for the time being. If she doesn’t know what the crew is doing, she can’t sabotage them. The crew is clearly concerned, but they also have bigger things to worry about — the U.S.S. Dauntless, and the fact that it’s hailing them.

The Protostar automatically tries to evade the Dauntless by going to warp, presumably another tactic by the Living Construct. Aboard the Dauntless, Vice Admiral Janeway isn’t answering comms; she was incapacitated by Ensign Asencia. The Vau N’Akat stows the unconscious admiral with plans to place her combadge in Janeway's quarters and say that the admiral asked not to be disturbed.