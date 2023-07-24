RECAP | Star Trek: Prodigy - Ghost in the Machine

SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Episode 17 of Star Trek: Prodigy "Ghost in the Machine."

Will the Protostar find a way to make contact with the Dauntless without setting off the Living Construct? That's what Star Trek: Prodigy's "Ghost in the Machine" asks as the episode opens with a tense firefight.

Rogue Romulan factions are closing in as the Protostar flees the Neutral Zone back into Federation space, right into the waiting hands of the U.S.S. Dauntless. Rok-Tahk tries to signal the Dauntless using phasers, explaining that the ship can't make contact, but the Dauntless perceives the act as a threat and opens fire. As torpedoes bear down on the Protostar, Dal calls for an end to the simulation. It was just a Holodeck program, but with very real consequences.