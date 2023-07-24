Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - First Con-tact

Gwyn figures out that the lifeforms are using harmonics and figures out how to talk to them. The storm around them calms down and they make their way toward a newly constructed sand building to talk to this new form of life.

Meanwhile, back on the U.S.S. Protostar, Hologram Janeway is going over every inch of the Chakotay recording that Gwyn was able to decrypt and she discovers something. A single frame, toward the end of the recording, uncovers what exactly is boarding the Protostar and threatening the crew. It appears to be some sort of artificial lifeform with red eyes, and Janeway doesn’t recognize it.

Back on the planet, the crew — along with Nandi — arrive to meet these new lifeforms. Zero and Gwyn remark that the civilization creates sound waves that can actually shape matter. They end up in a room full of beautiful crystals and the lifeforms appear to them. The crew realizes that this species needs every crystal they have in order to transform matter — there are no “extra” crystals as Nandi claimed.

Nandi presents the worthless Ferengi gift and asks for one in exchange. They’re presented with a beautiful song, but Nandi doesn’t think that’s enough. She steals a crystal and the crew realizes this wasn’t the simple diplomatic exchange that Dal had described.

Led by Dal, the crew is determined to get the crystal back from Nandi and make up for what they’ve done to this species. When Dal catches up with Nandi, she makes a startling revelation: Dal wasn’t kidnapped by The Diviner’s forces. Nandi sold him to work in the mines. Not only that, but Nandi’s ship now has a working cloaking device because she stole chimerium from the Protostar.