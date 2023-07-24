RECAP: Star Trek: Discovery - The Sanctuary

In engineering, Saru and Tilly learn that Paul Stamets and Adira Tal have used the Ni’Var data to determine that The Burn originated in the Verubin Nebula. A signal is being broadcast from the location, and the sound it produces resembles the melody that the Barzan mother hummed on the seed vault ship and Gray Tal played on the cello. The group clears up the distortion and realizes that they are hearing a Federation distress signal, so Stamets assigns Adira to find and decode the message hidden within the transmission.

In a pivotal moment for the young crewmember, Adira informs Stamets that they’ve never felt like a “she” or a “her,” and instead they use the pronouns “they” and “them.” Stamets accepts this news without question or hesitation, supplying a perfect example for how to react when someone tells you about their pronouns. Adira trusts Stamets once again, confiding that they are unable to communicate with Gray at the moment. Meanwhile, Doctors Culber and Pollard examine Georgiou, who nearly experiences a cerebral hemorrhage as her body appears to fluctuate or phase.

Discovery arrives at Kwejian, and Saru dispatches Burnham and Book to assess the situation on the surface. As the two move through the sea locusts infesting the planet’s sanctuary, they are captured by Kyheem and his forces. Booker’s non-biological brother explains that Osyraa seeks custody of Book’s Andorian friend Ryn (Noah Averbach-Katz). Osyraa’s ship Viridian enters orbit and demands that Discovery surrender Ryn. The Federation’s presence angers the Orion leader, who messages Kyheem to let him know that she now requires Ryn and Book.