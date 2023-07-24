Published Feb 25, 2022
Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - The Galactic Barrier
The Discovery-A readies for First Contact
The time has come. With the new Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) even more powerful and churning space faster than its predecessor, the Federation and Starfleet prepare to voyage outside the galaxy and make contact with Species 10-C. Accompanied by an array of universal translators, Doctor Kovich cautions President Rillak, Admiral Vance, Captain Burnham, and other assembled delegates that communication with the 10-C might be surprisingly difficult (while also making a Gilligan’s Island reference and hinting that there is another dire situation that requires his attention).
Ready to drop Ruon Tarka off on a pre-warp planet as punishment for destroying the first DMA, Cleveland “Book” Booker soon realizes that the scientist’s expertise will be needed to make the voyage through the Galactic Barrier, which will require a supply of programmable anti-matter to protect any ship from the conditions present at the galaxy’s edge.
Back at Federation HQ, Rillak informs Vance that she will be joining the first contact mission, a development which leads to an open and honest conversation between Rillak and Burnham about respecting each other’s authority. We learn that the mycelial network thins near the Galactic Barrier, so the U.S.S. Discovery-A must jump to a position several light years away from the boundary, approach it at warp, and then traverse the barrier.
Despite the stakes related to their assignment, Burnham eloquently addresses the crew about the myth and majesty of the Galactic Barrier, which itself has intrigued fans since Star Trek: The Original Series' “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” Once at the boundary, the bridge crew marvels at the Galactic Barrier before proceeding to hitch a ride in a spatial cell that will provide extra protection from the region’s negative energy.
Meanwhile, Tarka guides Book to a source of programmable anti-matter, leaving Book stunned when the courier realizes it is at a former Emerald Chain work camp. Tarka finally begins to shed light on his history, admitting that this was where he was forced to collaborate with a scientist named Oros on dilithium alternatives. Brought by an Emerald Chain soldier (wearing the same uniforms as the troops who boarded Discovery in season three), Tarka was there to serve as the alien’s new assistant.
A rocky introduction aside, Tarka and Oros gradually found common ground and established a friendship, the first such bond Tarka had ever experienced. Oros confides in the Risan, detailing his plans to construct an interdimensional transporter as a way to escape to another universe. Describing his target with a word that translates as ‘home,’ Oros provides an explanation for why Tarka has been referring to this alternate reality as his home, despite being a native of the Prime Universe.
On the Discovery-A, President Rillak and Captain Burnham receive the remnants of an urgent message from Admiral Vance, who informs them that the DMA has moved to a position that will threaten Ni’Var and Earth within a few days. The two debate the merits of informing the crew, but are interrupted when Discovery’s spatial cell gets caught among a cluster of other cells. Led by an uncertain Stamets, the starship successfully undertakes a risky maneuver to travel to another cell.
At the former Emerald Chain camp, Tarka and Book visit the scientist’s old lab and acquire the programmable anti-matter. The Risan reflects on an attempt to use their transporter to reach a peaceful universe, a failed endeavor interrupted by the Chain’s guards. One sentry discloses that the Chain had suspected Oros was doing unsanctioned work and planted Tarka in the cell to spy on the alien scientist.
However, Tarka had agreed to that clandestine mission before his connection with Orosflourished, so the Risan decided to take down the guard who was beating his friend and make a run for it. Wounded, Oros encouraged Tarka to flee without him while also saying that he forgave Tarka for spying. Promising to come back, Tarka hid in a cave until he heard a power surge and saw several ships leave about a week later. With the camp abandoned and Oros nowhere to be found, Tarka was unsure whether or not his friend had survived.
Having gained a new understanding of Tarka’s motivations, particularly after juxtaposing the situation with his own relationship with his father that was explored earlier this season, Book allows the Risan to modify his ship’s shields with the programmable anti-matter. Their own relationship renewed, the two vow to make it to the 10-C’s location, prevent any more lives from being lost, and get Tarka home.
Back at the Galactic Barrier, Discovery-A emerges into extragalactic space. Although they disagreed about informing the crew of the danger to Ni’Var and Earth, Burnham entrusts Rillak with deciding the value of sharing the report. Rillak follows the captain’s advice, emphasizing that the fate of those planets may very well be in their hands. In private, Burnham and Rillak discuss what awaits them and imagine how the first contact mission will proceed.
“The Galactic Barrier” perfectly weighs the wonder of leaving the Milky Way with the burden of Discovery-A’s dangerous mission. More importantly, the series continues to drive home the notion that, no matter what galaxy-wide threat is being faced, the connection between individuals is just as important as interstellar affairs. Saru and President T’Rina’s potential relationship, the parental bond between Stamets and Adira, the mutual respect growing between Rillak and Burnham, Book needing to know Tarka’s true motivation, and the history between Tarka and Oros each helps define why the crew fights so hard for the Federation. How will first contact with Species 10-C play out? Stay tuned as we continue to boldly go…
Jay Stobie (he/him) is a freelance writer and consultant who has contributed articles to StarTrek.com, Star Trek Explorer, and Star Trek Magazine, as well as to Star Wars Insider and StarWars.com. Jay serves as a BoldlyGo Campaign Ambassador for The Roddenberry Foundation. Jay can be found on Twitter and Instagram at @StobiesGalaxy.
