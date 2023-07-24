Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - The Galactic Barrier

The time has come. With the new Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) even more powerful and churning space faster than its predecessor, the Federation and Starfleet prepare to voyage outside the galaxy and make contact with Species 10-C. Accompanied by an array of universal translators, Doctor Kovich cautions President Rillak, Admiral Vance, Captain Burnham, and other assembled delegates that communication with the 10-C might be surprisingly difficult (while also making a Gilligan’s Island reference and hinting that there is another dire situation that requires his attention).

Ready to drop Ruon Tarka off on a pre-warp planet as punishment for destroying the first DMA, Cleveland “Book” Booker soon realizes that the scientist’s expertise will be needed to make the voyage through the Galactic Barrier, which will require a supply of programmable anti-matter to protect any ship from the conditions present at the galaxy’s edge.

Back at Federation HQ, Rillak informs Vance that she will be joining the first contact mission, a development which leads to an open and honest conversation between Rillak and Burnham about respecting each other’s authority. We learn that the mycelial network thins near the Galactic Barrier, so the U.S.S. Discovery-A must jump to a position several light years away from the boundary, approach it at warp, and then traverse the barrier.