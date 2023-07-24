Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - Species 10-C

Equipped with knowledge about the emotion-laden hydrocarbons they found on Species 10-C’s decimated homeworld, the U.S.S. Discovery-A’s crew approaches the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) creators’ new refuge, a massive, Dyson Sphere-like hyperfield measuring approximately 1.5 Astronomical Units (1 AU = the distance between Sol and Earth) in size. Less than 15 hours are left before the DMA begins wreaking havoc on United Earth and Ni’Var, and all hails have gone unanswered.

Captain Burnham enacts the First Contact team’s contingency plan: dispatching DOTs equipped with the “peaceful” hydrocarbon to apply the chemical compound to the hyperfield’s surface. The barrier reacts and reaches out with a liquified appendage that resembles Odo’s gelatinous Changeling form, first absorbing the DOTs and then swallowing Discovery itself.

Now in the hyperfield and trapped within some type of orb, Discovery deals with critical systems failures and detects a solar system consisting of three identical gas giants, information which corroborates Burnham’s theory that the former gas giant they visited in “Rosetta” used to be the 10-C’s home. Unable to resist the orb’s pull, Discovery is brought to one of the planets and surrounded by a large number of unseen lifeforms.

Unbeknownst to the Discovery’s crew, Book’s ship remains under cloak and attached to the Federation vessel’s hull. Having recruited General Ndoye to slip them intel and “accidentally” kidnapping Jett Reno in the process, Cleveland “Book” Booker” and Ruon Tarka plot their strategy to turn off the DMA’s power source. Established in Season 3, Reno’s love of snacks (particularly black licorice) gives the engineer the strength to notice an inconsistency in Tarka’s calculations.