Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - Scavengers

Wow, what a week! Saru introduces us to 32nd century Starfleet’s newest vessel, the U.S.S. Discovery-A. That’s right, the retrofit NCC-1031-A comes equipped with updated internal systems, programmable matter, and detached nacelles to improve maneuverability and performance. Admiral Vance oversees a meeting to hand out assignments to the fleet’s captains, announcing that Saru’s starship will be held in reserve as a rapid response unit in case tensions with the Emerald Chain flare up at Argeth.

The Discovery-A’s crew receives their own upgrades from Lieutenant Willa (Vanessa Jackson) in the form of state-of-the-art combadges that feature integrated holo-PADDs, tricorders, communicators, and personal transporters. The bridge consoles now include programmable matter that reads each officer’s biosigns and adapts to their individual needs. The ship picks up a hailing signal from the queen. No, not the Borg Queen. It’s that other Queen — Grudge!

Cleveland Booker’s Nautilus arrives on auto-pilot to deliver a holorecording of Book, who never returned to his vessel after going to Hunhau in search of a blackbox that might provide a clue to the cause of The Burn. If the cataclysmic event had occurred simultaneously throughout the galaxy, every starship’s blackbox should have terminated at the same instant. However, the two blackboxes that Burnham found during her year alone did not sync up, and a third such device could indicate a potential point-of-origin for The Burn and allow the crew to triangulate the coordinates.