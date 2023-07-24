RECAP: Star Trek: Discovery - Far From Home

Jett Reno helps Saru assess the damage and informs the acting captain that repairs will be needed before Discovery can fly once again. Saru sets the crew to their tasks before conferring with Ensign Tilly, who manages to confirm that the planet is not Terralysium… but there is life. The duo’s restrained elation over the news that their conflict against Control achieved the desired results beautifully juxtaposes Burnham’s fervent reaction from “That Hope Is You, Part 1.”

Philippa Georgiou catches up with Saru and Tilly, revealing that her Terran instincts implored her to take the necessary “steps” to ensure that Leland was truly dead. Sickbay ranks as our next stop, where Doctor Hugh Culber perfectly balances his roles as Paul Stamets’s physician and partner to guide the engineer out of his medically-induced coma. Considering all they have endured, the couple’s lovely reunion is one of the episode’s many highlights. Elsewhere, Doctor Pollard clears Detmer of any concussion symptoms, yet audiences recognize that the conn officer’s dazed demeanor is a cause for concern.

Saru, Tilly, and Georgiou chat with Commander Nhan, ultimately determining that an away team must visit the nearby settlement to obtain the rubindium that is required to repair Discovery’s systems. The lack of dilithium readings despite the presence of warp-capable ships on the planet puzzles the group, as they have yet to learn about the Burn and its tragic repercussions.

Saru assigns Tilly to accompany him on the recon mission, privately disclosing to the ensign that he believes her to be an excellent ambassador to the future. Discovery’s disheveled state compels the crew to operate in pairs, providing quality time between several officers. Stamets and Reno revive both their witty banter and Star Trek’s tradition of Jefferies tube adventures, while Nhan and Georgiou discuss their motivations for leaping ahead in time. Nhan surprisingly cites Airiam’s sacrifice as her inspiration. Georgiou postulates that leading Section 31 would have been her 23rd-century fate and argues that “bureaucracy is where fun goes to die.” Oh, and there is also the unsettling revelation that the ice accumulating on the vessel’s hull is actually parasitic in nature. Exciting developments, indeed!