Recap: Star Trek: Discovery - "Anomaly"

As he did on numerous occasions in season three, Book suggests they utilize his ship, both due to its size and ability to change shape. The former courier’s mindstate concerns Burnham, who consults with Saru about the situation in her captain’s quarters. In a callback to the Short Trek “Calypso,” Michael mentions that the Sphere-infused ship’s computer selected Zora as her new name. Burnham and Saru suggest a compromise, that Book fly the mission with certain safeguards in place.

In sickbay, Doctor Culber meets with Adira Tal and Gray about the synth body that was constructed to house Gray’s consciousness. Developed using the Soong Method, a reference to Altan Inigo Soong’s work creating a golem for Admiral Picard in Star Trek: Picard, the body will age and eventually die. Guardian Xi, previously seen during Discovery’s visit to Trill in “Forget Me Not,” is scheduled to perform the incorporation.

Down in engineering, Stamets balks at Burnham’s idea to send him along with Book, particularly as the two are the only people capable of operating the spore drive. Surprisingly, Stamets cracks a joke about the captain’s decision to blow him out an airlock during the Emerald Chain’s takeover of Discovery months before, implying that the two have evidently healed their rift. Additionally, Burnham explains that they plan on utilizing a new holographic technology that will project Stamets onto Book’s ship and allow him to interact with the controls.

The pairing of Book and Stamets proves interesting, as the astromycologist feels awkward around the Kwejian pilot. With a tether made of programmable matter attached, Book’s ship launches, but unknown to the crew, Book sees visions of his family along the way. Suddenly, a subspace gravitational wave strikes Discovery, threatening its ability to stay within range. A second disturbance hits, sending the bridge officers into the air and causing significant damage.