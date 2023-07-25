RECAP: Q&A with Malcolm McDowell

Dorn then chatted a bit about William Shatner and how unbelievable it is that he's running around the world and still working as hard as he does at 83 years old. That paved the way for McDowell to share a tale about shooting Generations near Las Vegas and how, one night, Shatner invited him to see the Rolling Stones with tickets Rick Berman had gotten them. “I thought, ‘Oh, finally, the producer is putting his hands in his pockets!’” McDowell said. McDowell was looking forward to an amazing event, only to discover that the seats were terrible. He pointed out to Shatner "Bill, this is not good for your reputation!” McDowell also described how, as they were leaving, they were spotted by a bunch of fans who raced to get on the elevator with them, essentially rushing after Captain Kirk. Shatner, McDowell recounted, shoved his own party into the elevator and pushed and kicked at those trying to get in in order to keep them out of the elevator. This, McDowell cracked, was his first taste of Trek fandom. Dorn joked that those fans gleefully told all their friends “I got kicked by Captain Kirk!” Meanwhile, McDowell rose from his chair and reenacted Shatner’s moves, performing a Shatner-esque double-kick in the air.

A letter was then brought onto the stage for Dorn to read. It was from Shatner, who couldn’t be at the event but sent the note along. He wrote, "I spent some special moments with Malcolm filming Star Trek Generations and I consider him a true friend. Especially if he goes on April 24 to see my new film of my one man show." McDowell’s response: "I’m going to frame this and hang it in my loo!"