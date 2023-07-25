RECAP: Mulgrew, Nichols, Montgomery & More at Official Trek Convention

DAY TWO

Saturday opened with James Darren, DS9’s Vic Fontaine, who, unsurprisingly, has many connections in this area as his family came from Blackwood, N.J. Mr. Darren sang a few bars for the audience, discussed his long and varied career and his memories of playing Fontaine. He even promised to sing at Creation’s big Karaoke night if at all possible.

Richard Arnold then took the stage, offering a tribute to Trek’s dear, departed Gene Roddenberry, Deforest Kelley and James Doohan before screening a touching video salute to Majel Barrett-Roddenberry. The video he showed was originally seen at her funeral.

Terry Farrell then made an encore appearance. Among the topics: her early days as a model and actress, and the journey that brought her the happy place she now occupies. A special event then followed. The Grand Nagus, Rom, and his son, Nog, beamed in from the planet Ferenginar and, though dismayed at finding themselves in what was, to them, the past, took the time to interact with the audience. They started with politics (talking about upcoming U.S. President Christie and suggesting that “Rombama” might make a winning name for a Nagus. They then spent some time looking for a sign that could help them find their way back to their own time, but the only sign that appeared was a life-sized image of Quark, who spent the remainder of his time on stage overlooking the other two. A song followed—actually a Ferengi rap—before Max Grodenchik and Aron Eisenberg revealed their hu-manity and took questions from the appreciative crowd. They revealed that they’re about to take their show deep onto the road, doing a multi-city tour of Australia.