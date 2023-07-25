Recap: Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention in San Francisco

Next up was Suzie Plakson, who portrayed Worf's ill-fated lover K'Ehleyr on TNG. Suzie has had a successful career on comedic TV with guest stints on shows like Everybody Loves Raymond and How I Met Your Mother. Soon after arriving on stage, Suzie introduced makeup artist John Paladin, who'd turn the actress into her iconic Klingon character before everyone's eyes. Suzie recounted fond memories of makeup legend Michael Westmore, who collaborated with the actress on the original makeup. Quickly, Paladin's makeup application transformed Suzie into her character, and then the house lights darkened and thunder crashed as spotlights revealed K'Ehleyr. In character, the actress admonished the audience to pledge not to reveal her secrets. She declared that she did not go down (be murdered) without a fight! She called her story as presented incomplete. She claimed to be speaking from "beyond the veil" and that, on the other side, Duras had begged her for forgiveness. She told the audience that once we depart this mortal coil it's too late, so love deeply while we are still alive. Fitting words from this warrior woman, indeed!

Next up, Creation presented a copy of Gene Roddenberry's personal collection of Star Trek blooper reels. Time has done nothing to diminish the hilarity of these gems of another era. The final guest of the day was John de Lancie, who looked fit and energetic. He discussed his epic 5,000-mile sailing voyage that he recently undertook. John is also going to be singing on an episode of My Little Pony, which fans know he has made a documentary about (the fan phenomenon called Bronies). John was asked which of his epic Q costumes was the most difficult to wear, and the surprise response was the future soldier outfit. He also enjoyed acting with his son in an episode. On the difference between acting and voiceover: for voiceover you must imagine your environment and project more; for acting, it's more about reaction. On acting on TV versus film: on TV shows, they are so busy getting work done quickly that an actor can slip in more work with autonomy and less micro-management, which can be a good thing. He is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of his role as a psychopath on Days of Our Lives (he skewed the role in a comedic manner and the approach was a huge success). John left the stage to huge applause.

And with that Day One of the convention concluded.

Day Two began with host Adam Malin's reminiscence of past Creation events and guests, including George Lucas, Gene Roddenberry and Dr. Isaac Asimov. Following that, Malin interviewed actor Michael Aron, who portrayed Jack London in the two-part "Time's Arrow" episode of TNG. Aron enjoyed working with actors Brent Spiner and Jerry Hardin (as Mark Twain) in the episode. He also revealed that he was up for the role of Picard's son in the episode "The Inner Light" (a role that ultimately went to Daniel Stewart, Patrick's son). Michael currently has a motorcycle accessories store in Marin County and is a motorbike enthusiast.