Ready to Play Star Trek Trivial Pursuit?

If you love Star Trek and the game Trivial Pursuit, then USAopoly has the most perfectly logical item for you: Star Trek 50 Anniversary Trivial Pursuit. It's a collector’s edition version of the venerable board game, and it features 1,200 questions about all five Star Trek television series and the first 10 Star Trek movies spanning over 50 years. And that's not even the best part: the cards come in a collectible Galileo NCC 1701/7 Enterprise Shuttlecraft, along with custom die.

Star Trek Trivial Pursuit is available now in the Star Trek Shop, priced at $29.95.