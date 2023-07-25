Ready To Move To Mars?

Fans can then take those videos home and actually apply to join a Mars One mission when the next round opens. Fans will also have the opportunity at DSTG to speak with Mars One principals about the concept and reality of the project and to offer feedback.

According to Mars One, crews of four will depart every two years, starting in 2024, with the first unmanned mission to be launched in 2018.

Visit Mars-One.com to learn more about Mars One. And visit DestinationStarTrek.com for the latest news about Destination Stat Trek Germany and to buy tickets.