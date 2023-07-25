Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 26, 2013

    Ready To Make A Devil's Bargain?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Devil’s Bargain
    Star Trek: The Original Series: Devil’s Bargain


    Daniel is a science fiction writer and the author of Guardian of Night, Metaplanetary, Superluminal, and such short stories as “A Dry, Quiet War.” Also an editor at Baen Books, he’s had numerous stories in Year’s Best anthologies, one of which, “Life on the Moon,” won the Asimov's Reader's Poll Award for that year’s best story and was nominated for a Hugo Award.

    Devil’s Bargain, available as a mass-market paperback and Ebook, runs 320 pages and costs $7.99. Click below to purchase.

