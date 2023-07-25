Rare STII Collectible -- Khan Trading Cards

Another important aspect of the cards is that they played a role in helping to launch the Official Star Trek Fan Club under the presidency and publishing of Dan Madsen. The club became the lifeline of exclusive information and direct fan access to producers/writers/actors for almost 20 years. Dan had been publishing, as a labor of love, a professional-looking and quality unofficial fan newsletter in the late 1970s and early 1980s when he was asked by PPC to provide an endorsement for the card set. It was that endorsement, used in advertisements, that brought Dan to the attention of Paramount executives. Gene Roddenberry, already familiar with Dan’s great work, recommended him to be the fan club president and publisher.

While there may not have been a “Khan-lectible” smorgasbord available for fans during 1982, the limited amount that was available made those item that much more special, including a fondly remembered playing card set.