Rapp & Cruz Talk Discovery Season 2

CRUZ: This is probably the most excited I had seen Anthony from the beginning, because he's such a big comic book fan. So…

RAPP: I have collected comics since I was, I don’t know, seven? Or eight? I don't always collect them now as an adult as much, but there are still some that I read. Now I've got them on my iPad. But I have boxes of comics. So, when I was sent an image of the cover I really spun out.

CRUZ: They made us look good.

RAPP: It absolutely felt to me authentic to what I understood (about) how we met or the nature of how our relationship built and also how I came to Starfleet. I didn't know all the facts of it, but it felt very true to what it seemed like it was.

CRUZ: I use it, and (addressing Rapp) I know you use it, to help us flesh out who these people. I loved it, I really did, and I thought they did a spectacular job.

RAPP: It was really cool.

What's it like playing opposite Spock?

RAPP: I saw in the script I had a scene with Spock and I was like, "This is my life?" We have a really nice, meaty scene together in one of the episodes that we just filmed recently. It was great. Ethan (Peck) is tremendously passionate about the opportunity he's been given, and it's really cool to see someone be… He's fully aware of the honor and of the moment in his life as a person and as an actor that he's been invited to participate in this iconic way.

CRUZ: And he's meeting that moment, he really is.

RAPP: So, it's really special to be around him and to be with him on that journey. The first day I met him, we were both getting picked up to go to work and as he was getting in the van he was like, "I'm sorry, excuse me, they're about to announce me.” So, I got to live that moment with him, too. It was the first time I'd met him.

CRUZ: Oh, wow.

RAPP: Yeah, it was really cool. And the seeds are being planted for how he evolves into the Spock we know in The Original Series. Ten years is a long time.

Wilson, what’s it like to play a dead character?