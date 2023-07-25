"Quotable" Voyager Cards Available On Wednesday

Autographs from Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo and the entire Star Trek: Voyager cast, plus guest stars including Virginia Madsen, Ed Begley, Jr., Scarlett Pomers, John de Lancie, Suzie Plakson and many more, for a total of nearly 50 signers? Great new images and dozens of memorable Voyager quotes? Count us in. Count us in for what, you ask? The “Quotable” Star Trek: Voyager Trading Cards, available on September 26 from Rittenhouse Archives, Ltd.