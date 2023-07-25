Quinto Sets Sights On Agent 47

The film has been in the news as of late because Friend is replacing Paul Walker in the lead role of an elite assassin; Walker perished in a car crash in November, 2013.

Details of Quinto’s Agent 47 role have not been released, but he will begin work on the film in March, after he completes his long run as Tom in the acclaimed Broadway production of The Glass Menagerie. The show, which recouped its $2.6 million investment in early January, will run through February 23 at the Booth Theatre in Manhattan. Check out this video from The Glass Menagerie.