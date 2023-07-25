Quinto Remembers Leonard Nimoy

We would often talk about things that I was going through, and he had a way of guiding me with questions. He would inquire as to the way I felt about a particular experience, or he would ask, “Is this a serious person? Is this someone that you respect? Is this something that you’ve grown from, and if you’ve grown from it, how have you grown?” We would talk in these ways that were very organic, and yet there was also a depth to our conversations, even though neither of us was trying to be deep.The last time that I saw him, about a month and a half ago, he was a little more frail and less mobile than he had been previously. But his essence was as vibrant and vital as ever. Leonard was very open about his struggle with COPD, and I could see the toll that it was talking on him — but his spirit was indomitable, and he never let those struggles overshadow his joy for life. Dwelling on some of the scarier or sadder parts of his decline was never in his nature. So we sat and we talked for a few hours and it was delightful. We spoke of plans that we had, creative goals, the movies we had seen, politics. It was much like any of our meetings and conversations.