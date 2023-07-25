Quinto Plays It's Spock, Do You Care?

If you’re a fan of Star Trek and a fan of Funny Or Die’s Billy on the Street, then you are in luck, our friends. In a fresh segment, high-energy Billy Eichner introduces Zachary Quinto and announces that they’re going to play a new game, “It’s Spock, Do You Care?” The two men then run (and we mean run) around the Flatiron Building in New York City, with Eicher manically asking random people, “It’s Spock, do you care,?” and Quinto, in civvies, standing right there. The replies include “No,” Not so much” (uttered with genuine NY attitude), an “Oh, my God, hi,” and one guy who flat-out insists “It’s not Spock,” among other amusing reactions. Along the way, Eichner takes playful digs at Quinto and even a certain Star Trek Into Darkness director.Check it out now!