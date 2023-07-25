Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 18, 2016

    Quinto & Nimoy Talk Spock

    Quinto & Nimoy Talk Spock

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It cannot be denied; even Spock would understand the tears shed during the Monday night screening of For the Love of Spock at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary, directed by Adam Nimoy, pays tribute to Leonard Nimoy, to Nimoy's most iconic character, Star Trek's Mr. Spock, and to the influence of both Nimoy and Spock on the world and those who loved the man and the character. On the red carpet and in the audience were Adam Nimoy and other members of the Nimoy family, as well as the franchise's current Spock, Zachary Quinto, and such Trek alums as Terry Farrell, Rene Auberjonois and Nana Visitor.

