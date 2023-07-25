Quinto Kicks Off New Omaze/Beyond Campaign

The cast of Star Trek Beyond, Paramount Pictures, Bad Robot and Omaze are teaming up once again to support The Mission Continues, and Zachary Quinto, Star Trek's current Spock, shares his enthusiasm for the effort in a new video. The grand prize is a trip for two to the Star Trek Beyond World Premiere at Comic-Con, with the winner and guest walking the red carpet, meeting the cast; airfare and hotel are included, too. A $10 donations earns you 100 entries to win, while anyone who makes donations of other denominations (ranging from $25 to $2500) can beam up a Star Trek Beyond pin, a trio of T-shirts, film stills and Star Trek Beyond concept art.

The Mission Continues empowers veterans who are adjusting to life at home to find purpose through community impact by deploying veterans on new missions in their communities, so that their actions will inspire future generations to serve. Their operations in cities across America deploy veteran volunteers alongside non-profit partners and community leaders to solve some of the most-challenging issues facing our communities: improving local education services, eliminating food deserts, mentoring at-risk youth, and more. Through this unique model, veterans build new skills and networks that help them successfully reintegrate to life after the military, while making long-term, sustainable transformations in communities and inspiring future generations to serve.

Visit www.omaze.com/beyond to enter/donate.