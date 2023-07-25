Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Apr 14, 2017

    Quinto First Met Trek Producers 10 Years Ago Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Zachary Quinto's Star Trek adventure began on April 15, 2007. It's a little known fact, but on this day a full decade ago, the actor -- then best known for portraying the villainous Sylar on Heroes -- met with the producers of what would soon emerge as Star Trek (2009) to discuss the possibility of him playing Spock.

    That meeting obviously went well. By that June, Star Trek (2009) producer-director J.J. Abrams cast him as Spock, with Leonard Nimoy's personal blessing. Quinto, of course, subsequently played the logical half-Vulcan/half-human in Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond, and he and Nimoy enjoyed a close friendship that endured until Nimoy's passing in 2015.

