    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 1, 2018

    Quartet of New Discovery Products Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery will return to the air on January 7 with the episode “Despite Yourself,” and the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com is getting in a Discovery state of mind by offering a quartet of brand-new Discovery products. StarTrek.com has the scoop on the products right here:

    There’s a Star Trek: Discovery Disco Women's Quarter-Zip Lightweight Pullover. It comes in a variety of sizes and is priced at $69.95. Go HERE to purchase it.

    Next up is a Star Trek: Discovery Disco Quarter-Zip Lightweight Pullover. It’s also priced at $69.95. Go HERE to beam it up.

    If you want to keep hydrated, Trek-style, then the Star Trek: Discovery Disco Glossy Thermal Bottle is the perfect gift to yourself. It costs $24.95; go HERE to buy it.

    Lastly, get in a groove with a Star Trek: Discovery Disco Long Sleeve T-Shirt. The shirt is available in several sizes and can be purchased now for $49.95. Go HERE to get yours.

    Click here to check out the entire the Star Trek: Discovery Collection.

