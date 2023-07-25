Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published May 8, 2013

    Quark Would Be Proud: Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards Now Available

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, are available now from CARD.com. Star Trek Prepaid Visa Cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, are 100% FDIC insured and offer a fully featured online banking experience with web, iPhone App and Android App Banking, plus fraud protection. The images include Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Sulu, Chekov, Scotty, the Starfleet symbol, the Star Trek logo and more.

    Click HERE for details.

