Qualcomm XPRIZE Finalist Team Guards Nectar of Life

More consistent monitoring helps doctors, too. When you go see a doctor, typically you can only give them one point of data, which isn't great when you're trying to draw a complete picture.

Team Danvantri is made up of engineers from American Megatrends, which might be a familiar name if you've ever watched your computer boot, and it shows in the analogy Mani makes: "In a debugging system," he says, "in software or hardware terms, when we're trying to find an error, we can look at the source code, find where the error is, and fix it. But when it's out, it's in runtime and in control of the users — and when users encounter a runtime error, it's very hard to find it in one instance. We ask for more data: when did you run it? Under what conditions? Often we get nothing. Doctors today are diagnosing with one data point; that's why diagnoses go wrong so often." And that's only part of the problem: a patient trying to get a complaint across to a doctor might focus on the wrong thing or not describe symptoms accurately. Would it be possible to take human error out of the equation?

The start of the competition found Mani already working with hospitals, trying to figure out how to get quality healthcare to the 800 million living in rural areas of India without regular access to doctors. Smartphone penetration across the country is very high, so going with a mobile-based strategy seemed like a clear winner. Mani, who's quite active on LinkedIn, found an article there about the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE competition — and that's when Vivek V, one of the engineers on his team, and an avowed Star Trek fan, "started jumping up and down."

Most of Mani's team knew about the Ansari XPRIZE for suborbital spaceflight from back in the day, so just getting into the competition was a huge achievement for them all on its own. Making it to the top ten? A dream come true. In Vivek's own words: "For 45 years, Star Trek has been an inspiration for thousands of scientists and engineers, and continues to inspire hundreds of Trekkies like us to improve and create technology, which would benefit mankind as a whole. More than anything, I guess it is Gene Roddenberry's hope for humanity that we as a species would continue to improve in both our technological powers and our humanity: overcoming artificial boundaries and believing in a future of tolerance and acceptance. Boldly going where no one has gone before, so to speak, and not to a dystopian future where terminators run amok, is the biggest inspiration of them all."

Of course, there have been challenges. The human body delivers signals in electrical strengths measured in millivolts or microvolts. Mani says of his team's device: "You're seeing v10 or v11 — we had so many versions because we've been working on this for two years now. If you were looking at our first version, you'd find it very funny. We thought we'd finish in a week!" Waking up from the belief that everything is easy was a big surprise.

"Initially when we started, we thought we were building a device that would help cure people, but more and more we realized that it's not the device that's needed, it's the whole healthcare system that needs changing," Mani argues. "Because today, we're only talking about cures, but we should be talking about how not to get affected — prevention, early warning. To cure is very expensive; people may get cured, but it puts long-term financial stress on them, whereas prevention is cheap. Prevention even helps you make more money — if I can add five to ten years of happy, healthy life to someone, then that person can be more productive and his whole life is lived fully."

More life is what Mani wants... for everyone. More real living. "On their deathbed, everyone should be able to feel 'I lived my life to the fullest, with no compromises made,' he insists. "If I can bring down the number of people dying because of unknown symptoms that led to their death, or if I can help people live a happy and longer life, then I will feel that I've achieved something with our device."