Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE Winner Announced

Addressing the practical applications of DxtER, Dr. Harris explained, “It's really empowering for people to have a device like this in your home, that's giving you information that's real, reliable, that's giving you answers to questions you have, maybe in the middle of the night, when you don't have access to your primary care. Or maybe you don't even have a primary doctor, and this gives you the information to make a decision, when you need it the most. This has been an incredible, incredible journey and I'm so proud of what we've created, what my team has done. And if we move that ball forward just a little bit, this technology is coming.”

Other details of note from the awards presentation:

Lowes announced that they would commit to retail shelf space and distribution for final product once ready for market.

Award-winning documentarian Morgan Spurlock was on hand with a camera crew. He went on stage to reveal that he’s shooting a documentary about the competition and resulting devices.

XPRIZE also announced the continued support and involvement of the FDA and clinical testing assistance with UCSD, through 2020. Qualcomm announced an additional $2.5 million grant to UCSD to help support continued clinical trials to improve the Tricorder technology and noted that funds not disbursed to winning teams would be utilized for further development and initiating testing of the technology in real-world situations at a hospital in Mozambique. A final announcement came with the word that the Roddenberry Foundation would provide an additional grant of $1.6 million to fund the testing in Mozambique.