Q's Winter Wonderland -- Overview

Happy holidays in Star Trek Online, mes capitaines! It’s time to be festive and to celebrate. You know how much I love to celebrate. It gives me an excuse to snap my fingers and give everyone a smile.I’ve returned with my fabulous Winter Wonderland, and all of your favorite games and activities are back along with me... Snowball fights, snowmen, races against a competitor or against each other, pie eating, and even that quaint gingerbread village full of hapless gingerbread people in need of saving from an evil snow monster.