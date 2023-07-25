Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 5, 2014

    Q's Winter Wonderland -- Overview

    Q's Winter Wonderland -- Overview

    By Q

    Happy holidays in Star Trek Online, mes capitaines! It’s time to be festive and to celebrate. You know how much I love to celebrate. It gives me an excuse to snap my fingers and give everyone a smile.I’ve returned with my fabulous Winter Wonderland, and all of your favorite games and activities are back along with me... Snowball fights, snowmen, races against a competitor or against each other, pie eating, and even that quaint gingerbread village full of hapless gingerbread people in need of saving from an evil snow monster.





























    Star Trek Online
    startrekonline.com
    Star Trek Online

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top