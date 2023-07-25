Q's Winter Wonderland

As you may know, I am a magnificent historian without peer. I've delved into the ancient histories of those grim warriors -- the Klingons -- to find a new winter celebration for us all to take part in this year. I’m talking, of course, about Klingon Ice Fishing.

I've enlisted the services of one of the greatest Klingon ice fishers alive to show you how it’s done. Speak with him to learn how to fish like a Klingon. Qapla’ and all that.

This year, thanks to Q, players have the chance to learn the secret ice fishing techniques of the Klingons. Join other captains in catching candy fish from beneath the ice over a lake, then offer the fish in an attempt to summon and defeat a giant candy Kos’karii.