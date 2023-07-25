Q's Winter Wonderland

Greetings, mortals. Q has returned to Star Trek Online to fill your life with mirth and merriment.
As you may know, I am a magnificent historian without peer. I've delved into the ancient histories of those grim warriors -- the Klingons -- to find a new winter celebration for us all to take part in this year. I’m talking, of course, about Klingon Ice Fishing.
I've enlisted the services of one of the greatest Klingon ice fishers alive to show you how it’s done. Speak with him to learn how to fish like a Klingon. Qapla’ and all that.
This year, thanks to Q, players have the chance to learn the secret ice fishing techniques of the Klingons. Join other captains in catching candy fish from beneath the ice over a lake, then offer the fish in an attempt to summon and defeat a giant candy Kos’karii.
Catching the candy fish and putting them in the offering plate during the ice fishing event will reward players with a variety of winter trinkets. Fill the bowl enough and the candy Kos’karii will appear, ready to battle. Defeat it to earn even more festive rewards.
Begin your Ice Fishing adventure by completing a fishing tutorial offered by the Klingon Ice Fishing Master on the shore of the frozen lake. Captains who complete the tutorial will be given a free ice fishing gauntlet to use in the event. More exotic and limited versions of the ice fishing gauntlet will be available for purchase in the Winter Store.
This event will run for fifteen minutes at the bottom of every hour during the Winter Event of 2016.
When the time to fish has come, find honor or a good death. Qapla’!
